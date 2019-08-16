Moose Jaw Police Service to investigate RCMP arrest that left La Loche man with broken leg

RCMP in La Loche have arranged an outside investigation by the Moose Jaw Police Service into an arrest that ended with a La Loche man having a broken leg.

The man was arrested on Jan 2, 2019. He made a public complaint against the officer on Jan. 5, 2019.

RCMP said an investigation found the level of force used in the man's arrest was acceptable, given the circumstances, according to a news release issued on Friday.

As part of normal investigation procedures, the man's complaint investigation was reviewed and it was found that due to his injury an external police agency would be required to investigate the matter.

Saskatchewan RCMP reached out to the Moose Jaw Police Service to review the arrest. On Aug. 12, Moose Jaw Police Service agreed to take on the investigation.

Earlier this year, RCMP sought another external police agency to investigate an arrest in La Loche that sent a woman to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.