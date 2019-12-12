Five arrested after dozens of guns stolen in Moose Jaw in 2018

A year after a safe holding more than 25 guns was stolen, police have charged six people with 80 offences.

On Oct. 13, 2018, Moose Jaw police were called to a reported break and enter at a storage unit in the 100 block of Diefenbaker Drive. The safe had dozens of guns and ammunition.

Moose Jaw police say after a lengthy investigation with help from the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), police have arrested five people and are searching for a sixth.

Police said several of the firearms have been recovered over the past year in Regina and Moose Jaw.

Three people from Moose Jaw, one from Regina and one from Eyebrow, Sask., have been arrested. Moose Jaw police continue to look for another woman.

The six people are facing more than 80 criminal charges, including break and enter to steal firearms, firearms trafficking, possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking, possession of firearms in a motor vehicle, among others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service 306-694-7600 or Moose Jaw Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.