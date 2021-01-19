Moose Jaw police give out 5th ticket after 'freedom rally'

A fifth person is facing a charge and a fine after a so-called "freedom rally" in Moose Jaw Saturday that police say broke public health orders.

Four others were charged on the weekend.

On Tuesday, police gave a breakdown of charges so far.

Under the public health order measures enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Two people, both Moose Jaw residents, were charged for violating that limit, and given tickets with a $2,800 voluntary payment option.

Three others at the rally were charged with the same offence but because they have been charged at previous rallies around the province, they can't just pay the ticket this time.

Instead, they will have to make an appearance at court in Moose Jaw on May 19.

Police said all the people ticketed were identified as taking "active roles" in the rally.