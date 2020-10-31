Host of Moose Jaw gathering that was 'well over the limit' fined $2,800

Police in Moose Jaw issued a $2,800 fine a person who they say violated Saskatchewan's public health order limiting private gatherings to a maximum of 15 people.

Officers were called to a home on Friday night to enforce the public health order.

When they arrived, they found a large gathering that was "well over the limit," police said. The person responsible for the gathering was fined for failing to comply with the order.

On Oct. 16, private indoor gatherings were limited to a maximum of 15 people in homes or other buildings located on private property. The province's health order says two-metre physical distancing should be observed whenever people from outside the extended house are present.