Moose Jaw Police seize $42K in cocaine, nearly double that in cash during weekend bust

The Moose Jaw Police Service has charged a man with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after finding thousands of dollars' worth of the drug at a home in the city's South Hill area.

The bust took place on Saturday and was reported by the police service in a news release on Monday morning.

Police seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $42,000, plus more than $83,000 in cash, according to the release.

A 38-year-old man is charged with possession plus proceeds of crime over $5,000 and is in remand awaiting his next court appearance.