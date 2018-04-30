Moose Jaw police chief promises transparency around allegations about fired cop

Moose Jaw police chief Rick Bourassa is promising transparency surrounding the allegations he made against Alan Murdock, despite the fact the fired officer has withdrawn the appeal of his dismissal.

Murdock, a 30-year veteran of the force, was fired in June 2019. In a notice of dismissal, Bourassa laid out a series of 25 allegations against Murdock ranging from assault to attempted fraud to unsafe storage of firearms.

Murdock appealed his dismissal, claiming the allegations were false and the decision to fire him was excessive and unwarranted.

A three week public hearing was scheduled for October 6 but on Thursday, Murdock withdrew the appeal.

In a Friday afternoon news release, the police service noted that Murdock's dismissal means the allegations against him will not be heard in that forum.

But in the release, Bourassa says he is still committed to openness and accountability on this issue.

For almost 3 decades, Alan Murdock served as an officer in the Moose Jaw Police Service. For some of his career, he worked in the identification unit, handling evidence. (Moose Jaw Times Herald)

The news release quotes him as saying that because "policing is dependent upon public trust and transparency, we are exploring other appropriate avenues to ensure the public is provided the information in order to serve the public interest. We will notify the public once an appropriate venue is identified."

According to Destiny Gibney, Moose Jaw Police Service legal counsel, the chief was pushing for a public hearing and was unwilling to consider a settlement deal.

"Throughout the process, the chief of police maintained the position that Mr. Murdock was unsuitable to be a police officer, that there was no appropriate option other than dismissal, and that we would not agree to any offers of settlement," the news release quotes Gibney as saying.

"We communicated that without an unconditional withdrawal of the appeal by Mr. Murdock, the appeal should proceed to the public hearing."

In a follow up text, Bourassa confirmed that "there is no payout. He withdrew his appeal, period."

CBC has reached out to Murdock and his lawyer to ask for comment but has not heard back.