New allegations about fired officer's misconduct emerge as Moose Jaw chief defends dismissal

Rick Bourassa says it became evident soon after he took the job as chief of the Moose Jaw police service in 2013 that there were some significant concerns surrounding Const. Alan Murdock.

On reviewing Murdock's disciplinary file, the newly sworn-in chief learned that Murdock had allegedly exchanged "flirtatious" emails with a 15-year-old girl in 2011.

"Those messages were very inappropriate and at one point invited a meeting. 'I look forward to that complimenting in person' is what the member had said to [the girl]," the chief told a public meeting of Moose Jaw's Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday.

Bourassa was explaining to the board, which oversees his work, how the investigation into Murdock was conducted and why Bourassa made the decisions that he did.

Bourassa said the disciplinary file also revealed that Murdock lied to investigators on several occasions during the resulting internal investigation.

He also saw that Murdock received no discipline in the case. He was merely advised not to do it again.

The chief told the board that this was one of the incidents that eventually led him to conclude Murdock was not suitable to be a police officer.

In June 2019, Bourassa fired Murdock, delivering to the 30-year veteran of the force a six-page list of two dozen alleged offences — from assault to attempted fraud to deception — going back to the 1990s.

Murdock fought his dismissal for more than a year, but earlier this month he decided to withdraw his appeal and walk away.

Bourassa said Murdock's decision was "completely unconditional."

"There would be no payout. There would be no secrecy demand acceded to," Bourassa said. "That's exactly what happened."

Bourassa told the board that the investigation was lengthy because diligence was required.

"I dismissed Alan Murdock as soon as I had the necessary information and all the legal requirements and had them in place to ensure that the dismissal would be upheld on appeal," said Bourassa.

CBC asked Murdock through text and phone messages for comment for this story. He has not replied.

The Moose Jaw Board of Police Commissioners listened and asked questions as Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa discussed the firing of Alan Murdock. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Missing child pornography

Bourassa said he learned on review of Murdock's disciplinary file about more troubling conduct.

During much of his career, Murdoch was responsible for receiving and handling exhibits collected during investigations.

An internal investigation in 2012 had found that "well over 100" exhibits under Murdock's care had gone missing, Bourassa said.

"Mr. Murdock was seen on video at least 47 times coming into the building at all different hours of the day and night and removing exhibits and taking them home," Bourassa said.

He said an internal investigation showed there were a "large number of photographic exhibits stored on his home computer which was completely offside."

Constable Murray Rice, who originally reported this conduct back in 2010, was at the Board of Police Commissioner's meeting to offer his perspective.

He told the board about two missing exhibits that he found particularly troubling.

During a routine audit in 2019, police discovered that two child pornography exhibits that had been under Murdock's care were missing.

The police reached out to the victims, now women, to deliver the news.

"The trust that we were given to investigate that incident, to secure the evidence, maintain the evidence was lost by an individual [Murdock] and now we have to tell those people that who knows where that piece of evidence is," Rice said.

Rice said Chief Bourassa apologized to the women.

"The young women are living not knowing where the images are and we can't help them. Some things can't be undone," Bourassa told the board.

Alan Murdock served as an officer in the Moose Jaw Police Service for almost three decades. For some of his career, he worked in the identification unit, handling evidence. (Moose Jaw Times Herald)

A failure of oversight

Rice said he's troubled by the way Murdoch's misconduct was handled back in 2012.

According to the chief's order of dismissal, Murdock was disciplined for eight counts of the minor offence of discreditable conduct and four counts of minor offence of neglect of duty in that 2012 case. He was suspended, put on probation and provided training.

Rice said Tuesday that he raised concerns about Murdock's exhibit handling in 2010. He said he had to push for an investigation for a long time, "and that gets tough in a policing environment because you develop in your own brain a paranoia of am I right here, am I wrong?"

"I didn't feel it was properly dealt with by the management team that was in place [2010-2012]," said Rice. "Mr. Murdock's behaviour was enabled by previous administration."

Rice said it bothered him that despite all that had been uncovered about Murdock at the time, he was still serving as a police officer.

Constable Murray Rice says he was disappointed at how the previous administration handled his complaints about Murdock. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

According to the Bourassa, there are more recent examples of missing exhibits.

He said that just last year, a woman filed a complaint that sexually explicit videos of her had been shared with others without her consent.

"She gave [Murdock] her cell phone that had those videos on them. We have absolutely no idea where that phone is. There's no record. None," said Bourassa, noting Murdock had already been dismissed when this came to light.

He said the police service provided the woman with a new phone and a cellular plan.

Bourassa said that in another case, also from 2019, a video of a serious collision involving three vehicles was placed into Murdock's custody but was never properly stored. It disappeared.

The chief also told the board that in 2019, "I became aware that he stored illicit drugs and seized alcohol in his house for years. The neighborhood children would take them and use them."

Alleged sexual assault

Cheryl Burtenshaw told the board about an alleged encounter with Murdock back in 2003, shortly after she had started her new job as a communications officer with the police service.

She said that while she was walking down the hallway, he came barrelling toward her.

"Constable Murdock was moving at a fast pace and I had to stop quickly to avoid running into him," she said. "Constable Murdock purposely veered toward me putting his arm and shoulder up as if he was going to shoulder check me but instead lifted his elbow and brushed it fully across my breasts and kept on walking."

She said she was startled and angry but didn't say anything until a couple of weeks later when she reported it to her superior.

She said that eventually led to a meeting between Burtenshaw, Murdock and a sergeant. According to Burtenshaw, Murdock said at that meeting he was sorry that she would think he would do something like this.

"There was never any acknowledgement that the incident had in fact occurred," she said.

Burtenstall, who left employment at the police service in 2013, said she believes in hindsight it was a sexual assault and she is disappointed by the way the police service handled it.

"This incident was mismanaged from the beginning. There was insufficient documentation. A call for service was not entered. A report was not filed. An officer was not assigned and there was no interview and there was no accountability," said Burtenshaw. "My account was swept under the rug by upper management led by then Chief Terry Coleman."

CBC asked Coleman for his reaction to Burtenstall's claim.

"I have no comment other than Cheryl is incorrect," he wrote in a message on LinkedIn. "I assume she was not under oath. I suggest you conduct a thorough investigation talking to all parties."

Board member and Moose Jaw city councillor Dawn Luhning thanked Burtenshaw for speaking up.

"It's disgusting," said Luhning. "This should never happen to anyone ever and when I hear of things that are not handled immediately when it comes to sexual harassment it makes my blood boil."

A litany of misbehaviour

According to Bourassa, complaints about Murdock related to women began mere weeks into his policing career.

He said Murdock began with the Moose Jaw police service in 1989 and "within the first month of him being on the job here after his training he had more than 30 inappropriate contacts with a young woman while he was in uniform and on duty, to the point where her father had to intervene and tell him to stop — to the point where the owner of the business where she worked had to bar him from the business."

Uniformed officers sat and listened as Chief Rick Bourassa explained how and why he fired Alan Murdock. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Bourassa highlighted a few of Murdock's other alleged offences and the police service response.

He said that in 1997, Murdock assaulted his nine-year-old step-son, noting that "no charges are laid" and "there's no discipline."

He said that 10 years later, in 2007, Murdock assaulted another step-son who was 19 at the time and once again, "there's no charges. There's no discipline."

He said that in 1999, Murdock has a violent encounter with a private citizen while he was on duty and patrolling the city.

"A young man on the sidewalk yells an insult at him. He turns the car around, stops, gets out and assaults this young man — pepper sprays him without any cause," Bourassa said.

Bourassa noted that Murdock was reprimanded for that incident, and provided supervision and training, but said, "there's no criminal investigation."

A failure to act

Bourassa said his investigation also uncovered occasions where Murdock failed to do the right thing.

He said earlier this year, a woman told investigators that she had been providing Murdock information about serious drug trafficking taking place in the city.

According to the woman, Murdock told her the drug squad was following up on her tips and laying charges.

"None of it was true," said Bourassa. "Not one piece of that information was ever passed on to an investigator or put in any reports. We have nothing." The chief said officers are now investigating those tips.

He said that in 2018, Murdock dismissed a complaint from a teenaged girl that said she had been physically and sexually assaulted. The chief said Murdock lied in his report about the incident.

According to Bourassa, another officer responded to an incident involving the same girl one year later.

The officer brought the case to Bourassa's attention and, "also pointed out this young woman had continued to be victimized for at least a year because no action was taken when it should have been," Bourassa said.

Bourassa said concerns like these led his investigators to review all of Murdock's files related to assaults and sexual assaults to ensure they were properly handled.

Cases referred to Attorney General

Bourassa said investigations into some matters involving Murdock have concluded and have been forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

"The police act requires me to refer matters to the minister or the attorney general that may constitute offences against acts. I have made those referrals," he said.

Chief Rick Bourassa says his officers want to be held to a higher standard and to earn the respect of Moose Jaw residents. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Reporters asked if Bourassa believes a public inquiry into this matter would be warranted.

Bourassa said it's not his role to call a public inquiry. He said the matter is now in the hands of others and its up to them to decide next steps.

"The details aren't really that important in situations like this," said Bourassa. "What's important is making sure that the processes are in place to hold people accountable to make sure we're doing things the right way to have audit processes in place."

He said that's what the police service is doing. He said it's providing additional professional standards training to internal investigators, expanding its legal counsel capacity and improving standards.

The board voted to support the chief's plans. Several members praised the chief for his handling of the matter.

Bourassa said that in the course of his investigation, he was troubled "that many of those people told us that they'd been reluctant to bring a complaint forward before. They were afraid of reprisal. They didn't believe anything would be done."

He said his officers are ethical and they want to have a high standard and earn the community's respect.