Moose Jaw police charge 2 people with attempted murder, robbery

Police in Moose Jaw have arrested two people and are searching for a third in connection with an attempted murder.

Last Friday, police were told about an assault on Stadacona Street West, but could not find a victim or any suspects.

Some time later, police located a man with serious head injuries who was taken to hospital. The man has since been released and sent home.

Police returned to the scene on Stadacona Street with a search warrant and found some evidence.

Now, two people have been charged with attempted murder in the crime, as well as robbery and possession of crystal meth.

The accused made their first court appearance in Moose Jaw provincial court Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for a third suspect, also wanted for attempted murder and robbery.

