Moose Jaw pharmacist who accepted $705K in cards from drug manufacturer must pay $19K

A Moose Jaw pharmacist who accepted $705,150.98 worth of prepaid Visa cards, retail gift cards and American Express certificates from generic drug manufacturer, Pharmascience, between 2005 and 2013 has been fined by the College of Pharmacy Professionals for professional misconduct.

Niklas Voelk has been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and some of the costs of the College's investigation and hearing, which amounts to $14,000. He has until Dec. 1 2019 to pay or he risks having his licence to practice suspended.

Voelk must also report his discipline to all employers and licensees for the next three years. Voelk was employed by Moose Jaw Co-op during the time he had accepted what he felt were gifts until he was fired in Oct. 2015.

It was the general manager of the co-op, Gerry Onyskevitch, who complained to the College of Pharmacy Professionals. In September 2015, Voelk and his accountant met with Onyskevitch.

Voelk – who had become "uncomfortable" – spoke to the general manager and "admitted that he had been accepting prepaid credit cards from Pharmascience and that the amounts were substantial."

Voelk was told by a Pharmascience representative that the cards were gifts, and they were standard practice in the industry. They were also not taxable.

Documents provided to the College showed the amounts of the cards which had been sent to Voelk:

2005 - $15,901.20

2006 - $27,912.82

2007 - $37,859.50

2008 - $55,042.20

2009 - $77,613.65

2010 - $107,753.78

2011 - $97,144.92

2012 - $164,439.08

2013 - $121,483.83

He was fired a month later. Moose Jaw Co-op also filed a complaint with the Moose Jaw Police Service. Voelk was charged with fraud and theft and was committed to trial.

But in May 2018, the Crown stayed the charges against him. He's still practicing and is now employed at the Medicine Shoppe. His lawyer declined to comment.

CBC has contacted Moose Jaw Co-op and the College of Pharmacy Professionals for comment.