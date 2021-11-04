Clive Tolley claims seat in initial Moose Jaw mayoral by-election race results

In a mayoral by-election battle that came down to the wire, unofficial results show that Clive Tolley is now Moose Jaw's new mayor.

Initial ballot counts indicate Tolley claimed the seat with a narrow 41 votes over city councillor Crystal Froese.

Just about 6,000 voters went to the polls and more than 3,700 cast their ballots in favour of the top three candidates:

Tolley (1,290 votes, 21.5 per cent of votes cast),

Froese (1,249 votes, 20.8 per cent of votes cast),

Sam Morrison (1,227 votes, 20.5 per cent of votes cast).

There were another six candidates in the by-election race.

The by-election was triggered by former mayor Fraser Tolmie's decision to switch lanes and run as a Conservative candidate in the federal election after winning the nomination in the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan riding.

Tolmie would go on to win 60 per cent of the vote in the riding.

Tolley's platform relied on five key messages including revitalizing River Street to draw more tourists into town, to protect residents in public spaces like Crescent Park which he said are "now dangerous" and planning for a new bridge to the South Hill area.

Official election results are set to be available on Friday at 11 a.m.