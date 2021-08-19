Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw mayor resigns after winning Conservative nomination in federal election

A few days into the federal election campaign, Fraser Tolmie has resigned as mayor of Moose Jaw.

Fraser Tolmie will run in the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan riding in the Sept. 20 election

CBC News ·
Fraser Tolmie has resigned as mayor of Moose Jaw and is running as a Conservative candidate in the federal election (CBC)

Tolmie, mayor of the southern Saskatchewan city since 2016, won the Conservative nomination for the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan riding earlier this month.

His resignation was accepted by city council at a special meeting on Wednesday.

Council picked Coun. Dawn Luhning as acting mayor until a byelection can be held.

Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan was previously held by Conservative Tom Lukiwski, who chose not to run again.

The other candidates in the riding include Chey Craik for the People's Party of Canada, Talon Regent for the NDP, Craig Townsend for the Maverick Party and Katelyn Zimmer for the Liberals.

The Green Party says it has also selected a candidate but the person's name wasn't immediately available.

The federal election is Sept. 20.

Comments

