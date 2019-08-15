Moose Jaw mayor asks federal government to grandfather power plant under old regulations

Federal regulations around power plant projects released last month are raising concern in Moose Jaw, where a project approved last year would no longer be compliant.

Last December, SaskPower announced that the Moose Jaw Natural Gas Power Plant project was going ahead. In July of this year the federal government announced new environmental regulations that the planned Moose Jaw plant would not conform to.

The federal government was made aware of the project in 2017, according to a release issued by the City of Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie sent a letter to the federal environment minister late last month asking her to consider grandfathering the project under previous environmental regulations.

"There has been significant time and financial investment spent on this project," Tolmie's letter read. "It is unreasonable to expect to continually change plans to meet changing regulations,"

Construction of the plant would create 700 jobs, according to the City of Moose Jaw's news release, with another 25 jobs estimated once the power plant is operational.

Tolmie said he felt Moose Jaw's proposal was fair and he hoped the government would accept their terms.

He said he has yet to hear back from the federal government but will continue to advocate on behalf of the City of Moose Jaw.

"It's summer holidays, but I'm back from my holidays and I'm not going to let the grass grow beneath our feet here," Tolmie said.

"We're going to be pushing and expect to hear some communication from both the federal and provincial governments."

A spokesperson from Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed the department had received Tolmie's letter and was crafting a response.

Tolmie said he's engaged in conversations with provincial Environment Minister Dustin Duncan and Premier Scott Moe on the issue.

SaskPower said it was still analyzing the regulations and what they might mean for future decisions. Once that process was complete the Crown Corporation would put out another statement.

'No' response hurts everyone: Tolmie

Tolmie said if the federal government says no to grandfathering the new plant under previous regulations, it won't be a good result for the province.

He said the project helps to maintain Saskatchewan's power independence at a time when the province is transitioning away from aging coal infrastructure.

Tolmie's letter to the federal government said grandfathering the project would save from potential cost overruns due to changing regulations.

Tolmie said cancelling a natural gas project would mean the province has to continue to rely on that aging infrastructure, which he attributed to numerous outages in recent years.

He also said the cancellation of the Moose Jaw Natural Gas Power Plant project could mean the province risks losing its energy independence.

Tolmie said a "no" decision could also lead to the province buying power elsewhere and called it a punitive measure which would impact the ratepayers.