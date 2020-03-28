Moose Jaw police looking for man wanted in connection with attempted murder

Moose Jaw police have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Shaun Clayton Robinson for attempted murder and other charges.

Police say Robinson is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked not to approach him but to contact police with any information about his whereabouts.

Robinson is wanted in connection with an incident that happened early Friday morning in Moose Jaw.

Police say several people broke into a residence on 9th Ave NE around 3 a.m. CST carrying firearms and assaulted a man there, shooting him in his lower extremities.

One suspect was arrested later on Friday.