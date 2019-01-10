Man tries to run from custody while still in cuffs, restraints: Moose Jaw police

Moose Jaw police say a man tried to escape from custody after a court appearance and then tried to harm himself when he was back in the cells.

The attempted escape happened around 11:40 a.m. CST on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The man was in handcuffs and leg restraints when he attempted to run from police and detention staff, police said.

He was caught before making it off provincial court property and no one was injured during the attempted escape.

He was then taken back to police cells where he tried to self-harm, police said.

The man was transported to hospital for medical assessment and then was released back into police custody.