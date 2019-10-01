6 in custody after Moose Jaw man allegedly assaulted, confined, left out of town

Moose Jaw police arrested six people after a man was allegedly lured into a house and beaten on Sunday.

The man's car was also stolen and he was driven outside of the city, according to a news release.

The man was lured to a home on Sunday and assaulted repeatedly by several people. The man sustained injuries but they were non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim was known to the accused.

Police searched a home on the 400 block of Athabasca Street E. on Monday and several people were taken into custody.

The victim's vehicle was later located and the person who possessed it was arrested. He was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Another search warrant was executed, this time at a residence on Chester Road, and another man was taken into custody in connection to the robbery and assault.

Two men face unlawful confinement, robbery, assault with a weapon and breach of court orders related charges.

Three other people who were arrested face unrelated charges and outstanding warrants according to police.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7659 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.