Prison terms for 2 men charged in 2018 Moose Jaw homicide
Two men will be going to prison after they were convicted in the Aug. 2018 death of 21-year-old Tyrus Ayerst.

Sherwyn Pelletier initially charged with 2nd-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Tyrus Ayerst, 21, was shot and killed in a Moose Jaw home by Sherwyn Pelletier in August 2018. (Facebook)

Two men are going to prison for their roles in the August death of 21-year-old Tyrus Ayerst.

Ayerst was shot and killed in a Moose Jaw home on Aug. 17.

Sherwyn Pelletier and Thomas McNab were arrested in Regina and charged with multiple offences.

Pelletier was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He was given a 13-year sentence on Monday.

McNab was convicted of break and enter and robbery and was given four years behind bars.

With files from Radio-Canada's Audrey Paris

