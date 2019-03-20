Prison terms for 2 men charged in 2018 Moose Jaw homicide

Two men are going to prison for their roles in the August death of 21-year-old Tyrus Ayerst.

Ayerst was shot and killed in a Moose Jaw home on Aug. 17.

Sherwyn Pelletier and Thomas McNab were arrested in Regina and charged with multiple offences.

Pelletier was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He was given a 13-year sentence on Monday.

McNab was convicted of break and enter and robbery and was given four years behind bars.