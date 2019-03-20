New
Prison terms for 2 men charged in 2018 Moose Jaw homicide
Two men will be going to prison after they were convicted in the Aug. 2018 death of 21-year-old Tyrus Ayerst.
Sherwyn Pelletier initially charged with 2nd-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter
Two men are going to prison for their roles in the August death of 21-year-old Tyrus Ayerst.
Ayerst was shot and killed in a Moose Jaw home on Aug. 17.
Sherwyn Pelletier and Thomas McNab were arrested in Regina and charged with multiple offences.
Pelletier was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He was given a 13-year sentence on Monday.
McNab was convicted of break and enter and robbery and was given four years behind bars.
With files from Radio-Canada's Audrey Paris