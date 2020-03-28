Emergency responders at scene of 'major gas leak' in Moose Jaw

Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., say there is "a major gas leak" in the 700 block of Lillooet Street West.

Police reported the leak shortly after 12 p.m. CST Saturday.

Police said fire and SaskEnergy crews were also on the scene.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid a five-block area surrounding the gas leak.

Police said the public would be notified once the situation has been resolved and the scene is safe.

