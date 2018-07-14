A gamer's paradise: Moose Jaw gaming expo a place for everyone

If you're a gamer of any type, this weekend's GAX (GAmer's eXpo) in Moose Jaw has a place for you.

The weekend is chock-full of many different types of games, whether it's with cards, boards, LAN, console or computers. And if the provided games aren't your thing, you can bring your own too.

The Moose Jaw Gamer's Association has been hosting this bi-annual event since 2010, with summer and winter editions. There is an entry fee, which goes toward covering the cost of the hall rental, pizza on Saturday night and non-alcoholic drinks. The remainder of the fees are donated to a children's charity.

Kristian Sjoberg is part of the Moose Jaw Gamer's Association and he said this weekend is an opportunity to spend time with other gamers but also help out the community in their own way.

"So this is an opportunity for people who normally are outsiders in society and have trouble talking to people, for us to raise funds for various local charities around Moose Jaw and still feel comfortable," Sjoberg said.

"We're not the type of people who would sit at a pancake breakfast and want to talk to a lot of people."

The event runs Saturday until 2 a.m. CST and then on Sunday until around 3 p.m.. It's at the basement hall of St. Joseph's Church. People under 16 need to be accompanied by a guardian.

A sampling of board games you can play at the expo. (Submitted by Kristian Sjoberg)

Sjoberg said the event gives everyone who comes to game a place to hang out and be themselves.

"It really gives us an opportunity to just be around like-minded people without any judgment because the nerd culture that we live in is very open to these types of events," he said.

"It really does bring us all together in a great fundraising opportunity."