Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie wins federal Conservative Party nomination

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie will be running as a Conservative Party candidate in the next federal election.

Tolmie won the nomination in the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan riding over the weekend, his campaign manager David Danchilla confirmed Monday morning.

Tolmie wasn't immediately available for comment.

A news release sent from Danchilla in June — when Tolmie announced his intention to run — said Tolmie "is very familiar with the riding having worked collaboratively with area Reeves and Mayors on major projects benefiting South Central Saskatchewan. Examples include the renewal of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant and the $4 billion irrigation system for South Saskatchewan."

Tolmie will be seeking the seat currently occupied by Conservative MP Tom Lukiwski, who won't be running in the next election.

Tolmie defeated newcomer Kathryn Pollack and former Saskatoon MP Brad Trost for the nomination.

Trost was a Conservative member of Parliament from 2004 to 2019, first in the Saskatoon-Humboldt riding — some of which later became part of the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan riding — and then in the Saskatoon-University riding after the boundaries change.

He lost the Conservative nomination for the Saskatoon-University seat in 2018, ahead of the 2019 federal election.

Trost also ran in the national leadership race for the Conservative Party in 2017, finishing fourth.