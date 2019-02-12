Moose Jaw man taken from burning home dies in hospital

A man who was taken from a burning Moose Jaw townhouse last week has died in hospital, police say.

Moose Jaw police, fire and EMS personnel were called to a fire at a townhouse complex on the 300 block of Ross Street W. in the early hours of Feb. 4.

Firefighters found Benjamin Plant, 34, inside one of the residences. He was taken to Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in critical condition but died the following day, police said Tuesday.

The fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious, police said.