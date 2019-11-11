Moose Jaw police make arrest after fatal stabbing Sunday

One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Moose Jaw, Sask. on Sunday night.

Moose Jaw police were called to a disturbance on the 400 block of Stadacona Street E. just after 10 p.m. CST.

Police found a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an arrest was made and they believe there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.