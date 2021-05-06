One person dead after pickup, semi truck collide in Moose Jaw

A collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck in Moose Jaw on Wednesday resulted in the death of the driver of the smaller truck, police say.

The Moose Jaw Police Service says the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street North and the North Service Road.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi received minor injuries.

Police say they have notified next of kin, but will not be releasing the victim's name.

The Moose Jaw Police Service continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.