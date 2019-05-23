Moose Jaw Police say eight fires in one month at urban park is cause for suspicion

Moose Jaw Police say eight fires happening in the Wakamow Valley in 32 days is cause for suspicion.

"Based on the sheer number we've seen in the past month, in all likelihood, we believe that those fires were deliberately set," said Sgt. Kevin Pilsworth.

The first fire was on April 18, while the latest fire was on May 20. Each of the eight fires have been contained by local fire crews.

Beyond damage to the urban park, Pilsworth noted the greater issue is public safety.

"At this point we've been very fortunate we haven't had any buildings affected directly, but that can change in the blink of an eye," said Pilsworth.

"When you have such dry conditions like we have right now, and you have a fire take-off, property or people's lives can be at stake."

He's asking people to respect the fire ban in place in the City of Moose Jaw, and to be careful when disposing of cigarettes and while using other flammables.

Police are also reaching out to the community to see if anyone has information on who's responsible for starting the fires. People can contact police with tips, or also submit information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.