Moose Jaw, Sask., newspaper removes editorial comparing COVID-19 restrictions to Holocaust

A Moose Jaw, Sask., newspaper is apologizing after it published an editorial comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.

The piece, written by Moose Jaw Today senior editor Joan Ritchie, was distributed in hard copy to Moose Jaw homes over the past several days and published online. In it, Ritchie repeats conspiracy theories about influenza, questions the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 and laments the loss of freedom caused by the restrictions.

Medical experts, local residents and others are calling the editorial reprehensible, irresponsible and dangerous.

"It's wrong. It's just wrong," retired Moose Jaw nurse manager Terry Jago said. "We're a year into the pandemic. We can't have people in our homes. It does feel pretty awful at times, but that doesn't mean it's not real."

Ritchie wrote that the limits on worship services show an anti-religious bias at all levels of government. She then compared the restrictions to the Holocaust.

"Sort of reminds oneself of what Hitler did to the Jews, and where worshippers are going from here, doesn't it? Lockdowns in homes, then lockdowns in hotels, then lockdowns in facilities, then lockdowns in internment camps?" the editorial says.

The editorial was removed from the newspaper's website late Sunday after a wave of online criticism. Jago said she and others complained directly to Ritchie and the newspaper, but have not heard back.

The newspaper published a statement from owner Glacier Media online, saying the editorial did not meet its standards.

"The editorial inappropriately compared pandemic-related lockdowns to the Holocaust. Glacier Media expresses its regret for this error," read the statement.

Moose Jaw Today publisher Rob Ritchie said in an email that the paper will be reviewing the matter before making any comment.

Jago said the article is shameful on many levels. It minimizes the Holocaust, but could also cause more sickness and death in her community. COVID-19 variants are spreading rapidly in Moose Jaw.

She said a brief "statement of regret" is not enough. Jago said she's talked to one business owner who's considering pulling their advertising money until more is done to make things right.

University of Saskatchewan microbiology professor Kyle Anderson called the Moose Jaw Today editorial comparing COVID-19 rules to the Holocaust reprehensible and dangerous. He said propaganda like this could make things worse. (submitted by Kyle Anderson)

University of Saskatchewan microbiology professor Kyle Anderson has been tracking the rapid rise of variant cases in Moose Jaw. He said Ritchie is not simply misinformed or ignorant. He said it appears she's deliberately distorting facts and history to make her point.

Anderson said propaganda like this editorial could make things worse.

"I don't think the apology is sufficient. You shouldn't be able to make these inflammatory comparisons to Nazi Germany if you want to be taken seriously as a publication," Anderson said.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie encouraged all residents to follow the advice of provincial health experts and said he'll get vaccinated as soon as it's his turn. He said he doesn't read Ritchie's column. He declined to comment on the Holocaust comparison.

"I don't like to get into the middle of debates concerning people's opinions," Tolmie said.

"I have a job to do. There's lots of opinions out there. Our focus is on getting us through this pandemic and keeping our community as safe as we can."

Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Ryan Meili, who is originally from Moose Jaw, criticized the editorial.

"Comparison of evidence-based public health measures to the Holocaust like the opinion recently expressed ... are deeply inappropriate and offensive," Meili said on Twitter.

It appears most Moose Jaw residents disagree with the editorial. A poll underway on Moose Jaw Today's own website shows more than 80 per cent of respondents are taking precautions to guard against the spread of COVID-19 variants.