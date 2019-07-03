Moose Jaw doctor suspended for 2nd time due to prescription ploy

Dr. Narinda Maree, who practises in Moose Jaw, has been suspended for the second time in seven years for trying to get an insomnia drug with prescriptions she falsified for herself.

Maree was found guilty on a slew of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional or discreditable conduct accusations at a College of Physicians and Surgeons hearing according to a decision published last month.

The college found Maree had issued a prescription for the sleep-aid drug Zopiclone in the name of a family member, but intended to use the drug herself, according to the decision. In 2012, the college found she had been trying to refill a prescription for Zopiclone that she had written for herself. She was suspended for two months after that incident.

In the new ruling against her, Maree was also found to have not contributed to the overhead expenses of the Moose Jaw clinic where she works, violating an agreement she made with the employer.

She was also found to have provided the College of Physicians and Surgeons with altered or falsified documents about medication she prescribed her patients.

Maree was given a four-month suspension effective May 28, 2019, and a series of conditions including a prohibition on prescribing medications listed in the Prescription Review Program.

She will also be required to continue receiving treatment through the Physician Health Program of Saskatchewan Medical Association, according to the decision.