Moose Jaw dance studio handed 6 bylaw charges after Burton Cummings' noise complaints

Moose Jaw police have handed the owner of a downtown dance studio six bylaw charges following noise complaints from a Canadian rockstar.

Police did not release the name of the business, but Dance Fitness with Kyra owner Kyra Klassen confirmed to CBC on Monday that she was charged.

Dance Fitness with Kyra is located on the second floor of a brick building, next door to residential lofts. Burton Cummings — former lead singer for The Guess Who — lives in a neighbouring building, according to Klassen.

She said Cummings has called the police several times about the noise, while a building resident from one other suite also complained to authorities.

Gym-goers who spoke to CBC said Cummings also came into the studio in the middle of a class and became angry with Klassen about the noise.

In a news release, police said they have received a number of noise complaints from "several residential tenants" living near the downtown business. It says the charges follow an investigation into those complaints.

Cummings' complaints led to a motion by city council to re-evaluate business licences for areas with homes and businesses.

Dance Fitness with Kyra owner Kyra Klassen is facing six charges related to noise complaints. (Submitted by Kyra Klassen. )

Klassen said she has tried to meet with Cummings to come up with a solution, but he has declined.

"I'm frustrated, but the truth will come out," said Klassen. "It always does."

Last week, a manager for Cummings told The Canadian Press that he has no comment.

"I'm trying to co-exist and operate and run a business while being next to him," Klassen told The Canadian Press on Friday. "It's kind of become an ongoing issue that's escalated quickly."

Klassen said she has worked with her landlord to add soundproofing and has her music peaking at 74 decibels, similar to the level of noise from a vacuum cleaner.

The case is scheduled to be heard in court on April 18th, 2019.