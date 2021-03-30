Moose Jaw mayor asking residents to guard against COVID-19 due to rising cases, variants

Mayor Fraser Tolmie is asking Moose Jaw residents to be extra vigilant in light of increasing COVID-19 cases in the city and the presence of variants of concern.

On Saturday, the government issued an alert of increased variants of concern in the city and issued guidelines including:

Gathering only with immediate household and consider not increasing household bubble.

Limiting travel and shopping to essential only.

Staying home with even mild symptoms and seeking testing.

"We want people to follow the restrictions," Tolmie said Tuesday. "We can't lighten up at this time and we want people to be disciplined with the numbers rising."

The mayor said the city is having "open conversations" with public health officials and the provincial government regarding additional restrictions.

When asked about the possibility of imposing restrictions Tolmie said that "sometimes you have to make sacrifices to get to the other side."

Tolmie added that increased measures may be needed to "get us through the situation."

Tolmie said there would be an announcement "very soon" regarding the location of a drive-thru vaccination clinic in the city.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced mobile testing would be coming on Monday and Tuesday, with a return to drop-in testing on Wednesday.

As of Monday, 109 variants of concern had been detected in the South Central region, which includes Moose Jaw. There are 36 variants of concern identified through sequencing as the B1.1.7 variant in the region.

The South Central region is second to only the Regina area in cases identified with a variant of concern.

With cases rising rapidly and nearly 90 of them variants of concern, it's time to extend the public health restrictions to Moose Jaw. - Opposition leader Ryan Meili

On Sunday, opposition leader Ryan Meili called took to social media to urge the government to increase restrictions in the city.

"With cases rising rapidly and nearly 90 of them variants of concern, it's time to extend the public health restrictions to Moose Jaw," he said.

As of Monday, the South Central region had 103 active cases, up from 38 on March 15.

Last week, Prairie South School Division decided to move all pre K-12 Moose Jaw schools and Caronport Elementary to online learning until April 12.

"Although we continue to have no confirmed school level transmission, we have had more positive cases in schools over the last two days than we had for the 38 days prior to that," Tony Baldwin, the director of education, said in a letter to parents.