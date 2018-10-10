Moose Jaw company fined $23.8K after worker dies on the job

A Moose Jaw company has pleaded guilty to one occupational health and safety infraction after an employee fell to their death while working on a roof last year.

A representative from Elite Eavestroughing was in Moose Jaw provincial court on Oct. 3. He pleaded guilty to violating OH&S regulations by failing to provide the information, training and supervision needed to protect a worker, resulting in their death.

The company was fined $17,000 plus a surcharge of $6,800, for a total of $23,800 in fines. Two additional charges were withdrawn.

The worker died on June 16, 2017 after falling while taking measurements on the roof of a Moose Jaw house.