Moose Jaw company fined $23.8K after worker dies on the job
A Moose Jaw company has pleaded guilty to one occupational health and safety infraction after an employee fell to their death while working on a roof last year.
Employee was working on roof at time of incident
A representative from Elite Eavestroughing was in Moose Jaw provincial court on Oct. 3. He pleaded guilty to violating OH&S regulations by failing to provide the information, training and supervision needed to protect a worker, resulting in their death.
The company was fined $17,000 plus a surcharge of $6,800, for a total of $23,800 in fines. Two additional charges were withdrawn.
The worker died on June 16, 2017 after falling while taking measurements on the roof of a Moose Jaw house.
