1 dead following collision west of Moose Jaw

One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles west of Moose Jaw on Highway 1.

In a news release issued on Wednesday night, RCMP said both eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the collision, with detours directing traffic through the city.

RCMP confirmed the death but have not released the gender, age or home community of the victim.

Moose Jaw RCMP, traffic analysts and representatives from Saskatchewan Highways were on the scene as of around 6:30 p.m.

RCMP say detours may be put in place, as there is a possibility of westbound lanes becoming partially or completely closed as police investigate.

The collision took place roughly five kilometres west of Moose Jaw.

