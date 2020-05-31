Barbecue in Moose Jaw erupts into flames, injures homeowner

A homeowner was left with minor injuries after an overheated barbecue erupted into flames.

Moose Jaw police and firefighters responded to a call on the 100 block of Iroquois St. E around 4:45 p.m. CST Saturday evening.

The wind helped spread the fire to a house next door and a camper that was being housed in the back of the yard. The damage from the fire is estimated at more than $200,000.