Barbecue in Moose Jaw erupts into flames, injures homeowner
Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw police and firefighters responded to a call on the 100 block of Iroquois St. E around 4:45 p.m. CST Saturday evening. 

Damage from resulting fire is estimated at more than $200,000

The homeowner's injuries are reportedly minor. A stock image of a barbecue is shown here. (Cookie Studio/Shutterstock)

A homeowner was left with minor injuries after an overheated barbecue erupted into flames. 

The wind helped spread the fire to a house next door and a camper that was being housed in the back of the yard. The damage from the fire is estimated at more than $200,000.

