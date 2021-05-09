Moose Jaw police lay attempted murder charges, seize $45K in cocaine

A 25-year-old Edmonton man is facing several charges including attempted murder following an incident in Moose Jaw on Friday.

Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 800 block of 4th Avenue North East and when they arrived, they learned three people had been involved in an altercation a news release said.

Police said during the altercation one man fired a handgun at another man.

He was not hit by a bullet but did suffer minor injuries as a result of the altercation. Police arrested a 25-year-old man at the house and found him to be concealing a loaded handgun.

The man was also found to be in possession of almost 16 ounces of cocaine, which police said was worth roughly $45,000 on the street and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Investigators are also reported to have recovered further evidence that supports the attempted murder charge.

The 25-year-old man is set to appear in court Monday on charges that include attempted murder, firearm charges alongside drug-trafficking charges.

A 48-year-old woman from Moose Jaw was also charged with assault with a weapon. She was released by police and is set to appear at a later date.

Police say there is no threat to public safety noting all involved with the incident have been arrested.