Moose Jaw police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

A man wanted in connection with a home invasion and shooting in Moose Jaw last week was arrested in on Tuesday morning, according to police in the city.

The 41-year-old man was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on March 27, when police say several armed people broke into a Moose Jaw home. A man in the home was shot in the lower extremities and injured.

The suspect was arrested at a Moose Jaw motel on Athabasca Street E.around 9:45 a.m. Police say they seized a gun during the man's arrest, similar to the one used in the shooting.

He is the second man charged with attempted murder in the case. Another man, arrested on Friday, was also charged with attempted murder and had scheduled court proceedings Monday.

Police also arrested a Punnichy man and charged him with theft over $5,000 after a stolen vehicle was located nearby.

The 41-year-old arrested Tuesday is scheduled to appear in Moose Jaw provincial court Wednesday.