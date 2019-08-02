Missing Moose Jaw man, 86, found safe after 7-hour search near hospital

Moose Jaw Police were out in full force on Thursday evening after an 86-year-old man went missing from a local hospital.

Fortunately, the seven-hour search ended with the senior being located safe and sound.

At 10 p.m. CST Thursday night, the staff at the Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital reported that a man was missing from the facility.

Moose Jaw police, fire, RCMP, search and rescue along with friends and family members began an extensive search of the area.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, a member of the Moose Jaw city police found the missing man in a nearby field after spending most of the night outside.

The Wigmore hospital is located in the northeastern edge of the city surrounded by parks, sports fields and agricultural land.

The man was assessed by medical personnel on site and he was returned to the hospital in fair condition.