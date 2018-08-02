2 RCMP officers injured after traffic stop turns into 'low-speed' chase

Two people are in custody after a traffic stop turned ugly for members of the RCMP's Montreal Lake detachment on Wednesday.

An officer pulled a vehicle over in the community around 12:30 p.m. CST and took the passenger of the vehicle, a woman, into custody.

While the arresting officer was placing the woman into the patrol cruiser, the man driving the vehicle that had been pulled over assaulted the officer, according to RCMP.

The driver then fled the scene and engaged officers in what RCMP called "a low-speed" pursuit along a grid road, going about 40 to 60 kilometres an hour.

Officers from Prince Albert, Waskesiu and La Ronge joined in the pursuit. Prince Albert's dog section was also involved.

The fleeing vehicle tried to avoid multiple stop sticks and at one point, another RCMP officer was dragged alongside the vehicle for a short time.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop off the road after it attempted to ram an RCMP vehicle, RCMP said. When the driver got out of the vehicle, he received multiple dog bites.

RCMP said no charges have been laid at this time.