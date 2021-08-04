Montreal Lake Cree Nation man faces attempted murder charge following house fire

A 54-year-old man from Montreal Lake Cree Nation is facing numerous charges after he allegedly set a house on fire while three people were inside, officials said.

On Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a house fire on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police say the fire was set deliberately while three people were inside the house. No one was injured, but the house was extensively damaged, said police.

The 54-year-old has since been arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, arson and uttering threats.

He remains in custody.

