29-year-old charged with murder of Montreal Lake Cree Nation man

A man from Montreal Lake Cree Nation is charged in the death of another man from the community.

Walker Smith, 29, is charged with two counts: second-degree murder and uttering threats.

Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP said it received a request to assist Emergency Medical Services early Sunday at approximately 3:15 a.m. CST.

The officers found an injured male, who was later pronounced deceased, and identified as 41-year-old Kevin Stewart, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The media release said the arrest was the result of an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.

Smith is remanded into custody. He has his scheduled appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday.