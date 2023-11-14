Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

29-year-old charged with murder of Montreal Lake Cree Nation man

Walker Smith is charged with two counts: second-degree murder and uttering threats.

Walker Smith is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday

CBC News ·
A close-up of the side of an RCMP vehicle.
Three ATVs fired shots at a police officer after he tried to pull them over in Centreville, New Brunswick early Friday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

A  man from Montreal Lake Cree Nation is charged in the death of another man from the community. 

Walker Smith, 29, is charged with two counts: second-degree murder and uttering threats.

Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP said it received a request to assist Emergency Medical Services early Sunday at approximately 3:15 a.m. CST.

The officers found an injured male, who was later pronounced deceased, and identified as 41-year-old Kevin Stewart, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. 

The media release said the arrest was the result of an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes. 

Smith is remanded into custody. He has his scheduled appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now