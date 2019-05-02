Monster truck event rolling into Regina Saturday

A monster truck event — Monster Spectacular — is coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina Saturday. The event will also feature ATV races and motocross backflips.

Jimmy Creten drives Bounty Hunter, one of the monster trucks featured this weekend. He says Bounty Hunter has a 1,650 horsepower.

"I think that's the thrill of coming here to the Brandt Centre is harnessing 1,650 horses in a hockey rink," he said.

Creten has been driving for 24 years and said he loves coming to Regina.

"It's really the fans that drive me now. I've had such a long career, I've had all the high jumps and all the backflips that you can imagine, and now I just like seeing people happy."

Creten said that he usually doesn't drive Bounty Hunter, so he is excited to try it out this weekend.