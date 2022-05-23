Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan·New

Sask. Health Authority warns about monkeypox phone scam

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about a monkeypox-related phone scam.

There are currently no known cases of monkeypox in the province, says SHA

Theresa Kliem · CBC News ·
The SHA says it is aware of a phone scam where the caller claims the recipient is a close contact to someone with confirmed monkeypox. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about a monkeypox-related phone scam.

Callers claim the people they ring are close contacts to someone with monkeypox, SHA said on social media.

The scammers then might ask the person on the other end of the line to press a number.

SHA said there are currently no known cases of monkeypox in the province. There have been no new cases of confirmed monkeypox this month in Saskatchewan, according to the federal government's website.

SHA said in a Twitter post that people who receive the scam call should hang up and not press any numbers.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that usually causes a painful rash, but most people recover on their own after a while, according to the Government of Canada.

While sometimes people can get very sick or die, the government said that as of Oct. 14, Canada has had no reported deaths related to the disease since the beginning of the outbreak.

In August the SHA and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer warned the public about an "elevated risk" of contracting monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.

In a news release at the time, the health authority said it was issuing the alert "due to recent known cases associated with this source of transmission," and following "information reported to public health related to travel into and out of province."

The total count of confirmed monkeypox cases in Canada was 1,410 as of October 14, 2022, according to the Government of Canada's website. Saskatchewan says vaccines are available for people considered high risk. (Government of Canada)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Theresa Kliem

Journalist

Theresa Kliem is a journalist with CBC Saskatoon. She is an immigrant to Canada and loves telling stories about people in Saskatchewan. Email theresa.kliem@cbc.ca.

    With files from Pratyush Dayal

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now