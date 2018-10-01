New
Sask. woman fined $63K for peddling contraband cigarettes
A Saskatchewan woman who pleaded guilty to illegal tobacco charges has been fined more than $63,000.
Monique Milliken pleaded guilty last October to 3 charges
Monique Milliken from Beatty, Sask., was charged in April 2017 after police stopped her for speeding in Yorkton.
Police say about 200,000 cigarettes, more than $5,000 dollars in cash, a vehicle and a cargo trailer were seized during the traffic stop.
Milliken, who is 62, pleaded guilty last October to three charges, including possession and transport of a tobacco product exceeding 10,000 cigarettes for the purpose of sale.
She was sentenced last week after her case was brought forward in court.
Beatty is about 300 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.
