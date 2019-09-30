5-year sentence for man involved in fatal Regina street fight

Sylas Moneybird was sentenced to five years in prison in the Regina Court of Queen's Bench on Friday.

Moneybird killed his cousin, 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird, during a street fight near 12th Avenue and Rose Street on June 9, 2017.

Police say they were responding to a complaint that two groups of people were brawling. A woman was also violently robbed.

Jesse Moneybird was found with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

Sylas Moneybird, 22, must also submit a DNA sample, pay a $200 surcharge and is banned from owning or possessing guns for life.

Moneybird pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year. He was also charged with robbery with violence but that was stayed.