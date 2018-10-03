Do not be reassured by the apparent unpopularity in Saskatchewan of Donald Trump.

A provincial poll commissioned by the CBC from the University of Saskatchewan Social Science Research Lab suggests a fraction less than 20 per cent of respondents are on side with Trump. Those on the other side are nearer to 75 per cent.

Some will be horrified to learn Trump has any support here at all, but these are landslide numbers. If Trump were to run in Saskatchewan for public office, the poll says he'd get creamed.

But wait a minute. We've seen this before. Trump, according to the the polls, was going to get creamed by Hillary Clinton. The New York Times made Clinton a 98-per-cent favourite, right up until election day. To the enduring discomfiture of a hostile media that predicted Trump's resounding defeat, he won, comfortably enough to make an early night of it, at least for those not reeling around in shock.

'He must be doing something right'

The New York Times, and quite a few others, have been just as wrong about Trump's presidency. He's doing rather well. The American economy, for instance, is booming. Money talks, and tells a different story than what we're seeing from the pathologically anti-Trump media.

He must be doing something right. Trump has North Korea, hitherto crazy and intransigent, at least moving towards ridding itself of nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore, on June. 12, 2018. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

He has invigorated the American military while convincing his NATO allies, including Canada, apparently, to increase defence spending to at least approach their treaty obligations. That's pretty much the opposite of what you would expect if he were in league with Russia, a smear as yet unproven.

What Trump is not doing is conforming to the vilification so casually bestowed upon him and his supporters. Would a racist boast of presiding over the lowest unemployment rate in decades among American blacks? Would a sexist be the first president to appoint a black woman as a brigadier general in the Marine Corps?

As for Trump's alleged dictatorial aspirations, I notice none of his critics or even his declared enemies has yet felt the need to go into hiding. Quite the contrary.

'Trump compared to what?'

Keeping a lower profile are Trump's supporters. They don't display a MAGA bumper sticker for fear of getting keyed in the parking lot. So what are the chances they will reveal their political preference to a stranger who calls on the phone? I'm just saying that support here for Trump could be greater than the polling might suggest.

What the poll did not aspire to do was put Trump in context. It left open the question of support for Trump compared to what?

Supporters cheer the arrival of US President Donald Trump for a political rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 2, 2018. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Compared to Hillary, he looked pretty good. She was the worst candidate the Democrats could have run.

The worst.

Smug, entitled, ineffectual, with more job titles than accomplishments, she represented everything wrong in Washington, right when voters were fed up with it. Trump presented himself as the powerful antidote.

Of course, Hillary's candidacy itself was the product of delusional Democrats. So convinced were they of their moral superiority they still can't believe she lost. Their enduring reaction has been that of a spoiled child denied a toy. More disturbing and dangerous than anything Trump has done is their refusal to accept that, in a democracy, sometimes you lose. When democracies fail, this is usually why.

'So who is the bad guy?'

Trump's approach to trade has been especially worrying in Saskatchewan, where we survive more than any other province on international trade. What worried me more was that Trump's seasoned NAFTA negotiators made ours look like...like...well, like Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland.

Twice did federal trade minister Freeland, with NAFTA on the table, appear at public events more or less dedicated to slagging Trump. It's as if she was actively trying to poison the relationship. Meanwhile, Trudeau was preoccupied with somehow including Indigenous and gender rights in the trade agreement. Trump made American jobs his priority.

The fly in Trump's ointment was our sacrosanct dairy industry, protected by tariffs that block foreign competition while conferring on Canadian families, rich and poor alike, dairy prices higher than what Americans pay. Perversely, it was not Trudeau but Trump working for consumers' interests here. So who is the bad guy?

Trump was elected to drain the swamp. The deeper the swamp, the more popular the bulldozer.

