Monday night blaze in Regina leaves home with 3 suites uninhabitable

A fire in Regina has left a house with three suites uninhabitable.

Regina Fire and Protective Services tweeted at 8:33 p.m. CST on Monday that crews were on the scene of a structure fire at the 2300 block of Osler St.

The fire was found on the second story and crews sprayed it from the outside until making their way inside to get the fire under control.

In a follow-up tweet sent at 10:07 p.m., the fire department said the blaze had been put out but crews were still on scene for "salvage and overhaul."

Update on 2300 Blk Osler Street: Fire is out and crews remain on scene for salvage and overhaul. Property had 3 suites. Significant damage on the second floor rendering property uninhabitable for now and Mobile Crisis Services notified to assist occupants. No injuries.

The tweet confirmed the house had three suites and would no longer be inhabitable for the time being due to significant damage on the second floor.

No injuries were reported and Mobile Crisis Services were called to help the residents, according to the fire department.