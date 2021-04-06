3 people escape Regina house fire uninjured Monday night

A fire in Regina has left a house with three suites uninhabitable.

The Regina Fire Department responded on Monday at 7:57 p.m. CST to a call on the 2300 block of Osler St. and arrived about four minutes later, according to Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt.

Hewitt said there were three people in the house, but they were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Fire and smoke were coming from a second floor window when crews pulled up, Hewitt said, and the fire had already started extending to the ceiling.

Firefighters sprayed water through an outside window and were then able to get inside and bring the fire under control.

The blaze was contained to the second floor, but there was water and significant smoke damage throughout the home.

It took crews 20 to 25 minutes to control the fire, but they were still doing cleanup work an hour and a half later.

The fire department has deemed the house uninhabitable for the time being.

Hewitt said an inspector will likely be on scene today to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported. Mobile Crisis Services was called to help the residents, according to the fire department.