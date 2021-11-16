Skip to Main Content
Fire in Regina Monday afternoon leaves 1 man dead

Fire crews in Regina are investigating a fatal house fire that happened on Monday afternoon.

Fire department, police and Saskatchewan Coroner Service investigating blaze

The Regina Fire Department said one man is dead after a house fire on Monday afternoon. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Fire crews in Regina responded to a fatal house fire on Monday afternoon. 

Just before 4 p.m. CST, crews responded to a fully engulfed house on the 600 block of Montague Street.

By 4:12 p.m. CST, the fire was under control and firefighters entered the building. They found an unconscious person inside and removed them from the home. 

A 47-year-old man was declared dead on scene. A 24-year-old woman was able to escape the fire and was taken to hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation. 

A news release from the Regina Fire Department said crews were investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation will also involve the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner Service.

