Former Yorkton gynecologist sentenced to 30 months on 4 counts of sexual assault

A gynecologist facing charges of sexual assault that dated back more than two decades has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Mohammad Haque, 74, received his sentence on Friday in Yorkton Court of Queen's Bench after being found guilty of four of 16 charges of sexual assault.

"Hopefully this provides some closure to a number of victims that had to go through this, and were victimized by Dr. Haque," said Crown Prosecutor Andrew Wyatt.

RCMP began its investigation in 2001 when a woman came forward with a complaint alleging sexual assault.

RCMP shared details of a 15-year-long police investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Mohammad Haque in Yorkton, back in February of 2016. The investigation eventually led to multiple charges against Haque. (CBC)

Wyatt said allegations were made about Haque's practice in Yorkton, with those allegations spanning from 1989 to 2012.

One woman said Haque performed surgery on her without her informed consent. She said she suffered painful side effects as a result.

Another woman accused Haque of making sexualized comments. She said he also touched her breasts and genital area "other than for the purpose of an appropriate examination."

The complainant alleged Haque then instructed her to turn around, and pressed his body against her buttocks and placed his hand in the region of her genitals "suggesting her boyfriend should touch her there."

A key factor in the Crown's argument was the fact that Haque held a position of authority, and "that he abused a position of trust and authority when he did these things to his patients," said Wyatt.

The judge agreed with the issue of breach of trust. He sentenced Haque to 18 months for one charge of sexual assault, and 12 months, to be served consecutively, on a second charge. On the final two charges, he handed out two 12-month sentences, to be served concurrently.

Wyatt said he believed the judge came to a well-considered decision, based on the law and giving consideration to similar cases of doctors being found guilty of sexual offences.

Haque had a history of complaints with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

In 2013, the College investigated Haque and charged him on six counts of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct.

As a result, he signed an undertaking to give up his license and not practice medicine in the future.