Premier Moe looks ahead to 2020, Supreme Court carbon tax challenge and fall election

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. In the fall, he will aim to lead the Saskatchewan Party to a fourth straight election victory, but first he is focused on the government's Supreme Court challenge of the carbon tax in March.

The government's two lower-court challenges in Saskatchewan and Ontario in 2019 were unsuccessful.

Moe's 2019 was highlighted by a series of high-profile meetings. He led two conferences of the country's premiers. Two other meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland received national attention.

CBC's Adam Hunter sat down with Moe for a year-end Q and A.

What was the government's biggest accomplishment?

I think the biggest accomplishment most certainly would be the opening of not just the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital but also Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford. Both facilities are expanding the scope of health care and the services that are being provided for families across this province.

What is the province's "North Star"?

I think the North Star is to grow our population so that we can grow our economy. The recipe of success in this province is not that complicated. We attract investment to add value to our exports, with that comes jobs in communities right across this province. It's never lost on me as I grew up that opportunity wasn't as bountiful as it is today.

Did you have a disappointment this year? Something that you weren't able to accomplish?

One of the more disappointing meetings I had this year was with the prime minister and I was hopeful that we would come to a reasonable discussion and agreement on how we can move forward addressing some of the priorities and fairness that the federal government has around climate change and environmental protection but to also to see some of the challenges that the current path has with respect to the industries here in Saskatchewan. I'm disappointed that we weren't able to get that. I had a much better conversation with the deputy prime minister.

What is the plan if the Supreme Court challenge is unsuccessful?

Every intent is to be successful in that court case for a number of reasons. One is this is an ineffective tax. The carbon tax is ineffective in this province. However, we believe it's an area of provincial jurisdiction if another province feels it's an effective tool, they should be able to utilize that tool. So first would be is that it simply doesn't work here and it shouldn't be applied here.

We obey the law of the land. So the decision that the Supreme Court comes forward with we'll have a look at that decision when it gets here. At the end of the day, we continue to talk about a taxation policy of the federal government when we should be talking about is an environmental policy.

How much did the federal election result impact your strategy?

I think it does change a little bit with respect to in this province, we've always been known to take care of ourselves. We take care of our family members. We take care of our community. We are going to take care of our province and you will see us discussing the opportunities for our economic independence in the months ahead.

So would we have we got that far had the federal election had a different result? I am not certain that we would have but that's a hypothetical.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Moe in November. Moe came out of the meeting critical of Trudeau. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

What do you say to the criticism from the NDP that says you pay too much attention paid to the federal government and the prime minister and not enough to issues like education and health care?

The frustration and the sentiments that we're hearing across this province are in many cases and a large part due to the policies that have been put forward by the federal government.

Mr. Meili doesn't hold the high ground on being concerned about the health care services and education opportunities that we have in this province. Every parent and person in this province is equally concerned that we're able to provide that investment and the way that we do it is through a strong and vibrant and growing economy, an economy that is right now is being impacted by policies by this current administration.

What can people expect from the government in 2020?

We'll be focused on checking the boxes if you will, making decisions that will lay out our plan to achieve the targets within the growth plan, our financial independence, ensuring that we can continue with balanced budgets, as well as provincial autonomy in any area that we are able to find, whether it's climate policy, whether it's immigration policy, whether it's the ability to not have the federal government intruding into things like tax collection and other items.

*Questions and answers are edited for clarity and length