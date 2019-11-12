Sask. Premier Scott Moe set to meet with Trudeau in Ottawa today
Premier to discuss pipelines, carbon tax with PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Premier Scott Moe today in Ottawa.
The meeting is set to be at 10:45 EST / 9:45 CST in the West Block of Parliament Hill.
Moe said in a statement that he will be bringing up three "Saskatchewan priorities" with the Prime Minister.
"Adjusting the inequitable equalization formula, putting a one-year pause on the carbon tax so federal and provincial officials can re-evaluate Saskatchewan's plan — and expanding market access for Saskatchewan exports," Moe said in a statement.
Moe said he will be proposing reasonable actions for the government to take to address the concerns and frustrations of Saskatchewan people.
"I look forward to a productive meeting with the Prime Minister," Moe said in a statement.