Skip to Main Content
Sask. Premier Scott Moe set to meet with Trudeau in Ottawa today
Saskatchewan

Sask. Premier Scott Moe set to meet with Trudeau in Ottawa today

Premier Scott Moe plans to talk about the carbon tax, pipelines and equalization payments at a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

Premier to discuss pipelines, carbon tax with PM

CBC News ·
A Canadian flag flies near the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Premier Scott Moe today in Ottawa. 

The meeting is set to be at 10:45 EST / 9:45 CST in the West Block of Parliament Hill. 

Moe said in a statement that he will be bringing up three "Saskatchewan priorities" with the Prime Minister. 

"Adjusting the inequitable equalization formula, putting a one-year pause on the carbon tax so federal and provincial officials can re-evaluate Saskatchewan's plan — and expanding market access for Saskatchewan exports," Moe said in a statement. 

Moe said he will be proposing reasonable actions for the government to take to address the concerns and frustrations of Saskatchewan people. 

"I look forward to a productive meeting with the Prime Minister," Moe said in a statement. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories