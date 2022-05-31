Moe shuffles cabinet; Eyre first woman to hold Justice portfolio in Sask.

Premier Scott Moe shuffled his 18-member cabinet today, with Bronwyn Eyre becoming the province's first female minister of Justice and attorney general.

Eyre had previously been the Saskatchewan Energy minister, a position which will now be held by Jim Reiter.

The new cabinet was sworn in this morning by Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty.

Other changes include Gene Makowsky becoming minister of Social Services while its previous minister, Lori Carr, going to minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Lori Carrmoves from Social Services to SaskBuilds and Procurement. (CBC)

Gordon Wyant is now minister of Advanced Education.

Two rookie MLAs are now in cabinet — Dana Skoropad is minister of Environment and Jeremy Cockrill becomes Highways minister.

Tim McLeod was appointed as the provincial secretary.

Jim Reiter is now the Energy minister. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Ten MLAs stay in their current portfolios:

Donna Harpauer (deputy premier; Finance).

Don Morgan (Crown Investments Corporation; Labour).

Dustin Duncan (Education).

Christine Tell (Corrections, Policing and Public Safety).

Jeremy Harrison (Trade; Immigration).

David Marit (Agriculture).

Paul Merriman (Health).

Don McMorris (Government Relations; First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs; Provincial Capital Commission).

Laura Ross (Parks, Culture and Sport; Status of Women).

Everett Hindley (Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health).

The government is also creating a new Sustainable Growth Secretariat in executive council which will be overseen by the premier.

Jeremy Harrison will continue to serve as government House leader.