Organizers of virtual debate for Sask. youth disheartened by Scott Moe not taking part

Raiha Shareef says it's disheartening that Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has declined an invitation to participate in a virtual debate.

"He's not willing to hear the voices of the largest voting block in Saskatchewan, which is youth, and that's a major problem," said Shareef, who is part of the University of Regina Champions of Change Club. "We represent the polls in a major way, so he should be at least hearing what we have to say."

The Next Gen Leaders Debate is being hosted virtually in partnership with the University of Regina Student Union, the University of Saskatchewan Student Union and Future Majority, a non-partisan non-profit working to amplify the voices of young Canadians in politics.

"There are a number of invitations to events across this province that we all receive and that that I receive as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party, so I am unable to attend this particular event. But I've attended many across the province throughout this campaign," Moe said Friday.

The Sask. Party will put up Dustin Duncan, the incumbent for the Weyburn-Big Muddy area, for the debate.

"He will put forward the the clear differences between the two parties when it comes to our records of investment in post-secondary education," Moe said.

Event organizer Future Majority said members were disappointed Moe wouldn't be in attendance, but that they are pleased Duncan will attend, allowing the debate to move forward.

Organizers said broad topics will include health care, affordability, Indigenous issues and jobs.

Shareef is encouraging all young voters to attend virtually. She said it's important for politicians hear what young people are concerned about and for youth to hear where the politicians stand on societal issues.

She noted that young people have played big roles in social movements from the school climate strikes, to Black Lives Matter, to gender equality.

"All of those social movements have been tied into this general theme of how to build a better society and for all Saskatchewan people," she said."I highly encourage everyone to just make an informed vote and to educate yourself so we can create that systemic change that we've been fighting for."

NDP Leader Ryan Meili took a jab at Moe's planned absence from the debate during a campaign stop Friday morning.

"Rather than talk to the young men and women of Saskatchewan, who have so much at stake in this crucial election, Scott Moe's only interested in talking to the old boys club as usual," Meili said. "What does he think he's doing? This is the time to be talking to the people of Saskatchewan."

The town hall is happening virtually on zoom on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. CST. The provincial election is October 26.