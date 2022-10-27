Sask. Premier Moe offers 'unequivocal apology' for Thatcher throne speech invite

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe stood in the legislative assembly Monday and offered an "unequivocal apology" for convicted killer Colin Thatcher being invited to last week's throne speech.

Thatcher, 84, was invited to Wednesday's throne speech by his longtime friend and Saskatchewan Party MLA for Lumsden-Morse Lyle Stewart.

On Monday, the provincial government announced it was relieving Stewart of his duties as a legislative secretary.

Thatcher, 84, was found guilty in 1984 of the first-degree murder of his ex-wife JoAnn Wilson, who was found beaten and shot to death in the garage of her home the previous year.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years and granted full parole in November 2006.

Thatcher was a cabinet minister under the Grant Devine government. He resigned from cabinet four days before Wilson was murdered.

Before question period started on Monday, Moe stood to give a statement.

"This individual was invited by a government MLA and while I do not review or approve MLA invitation lists, as premier and leader of the government caucus ultimately I am responsible. To all of those who attended the speech from the throne and to all members of this assembly and to the people of Saskatchewan, I offer my unequivocal apology," he said.

Moe's statement was a shift from last week. On Thursday morning, reporters asked the premier if he would apologize for Thatcher being invited.

"What would I apologize for?" he said.

"The fact of the matter is we had an individual MLA extend that invitation. I most certainly would not have extended that invitation."

On Monday, Moe said Thatcher "should not have been invited" and called the invitation a "terrible error in judgment."

Moe said he took time over the weekend to reflect and listen to family, friends, colleagues and Saskatchewan province "directly and indirectly."

"The message that was conveyed with last week's attendance by Mr. Thatcher during the speech from the throne is not a message that is acceptable to Saskatchewan people, nor is it indicative of a government that has a duty to provide leadership on such an important issue," Moe said.

"As individuals, we need to make sure we are doing all that we can to stop interpersonal violence in our families, in our friend circles, in our communities, and across the province."

Watch Moe's apology:

Stewart, who is a former cabinet minister, had been the legislative secretary for provincial autonomy. Stewart was tapped by Moe to lead in-house meetings on autonomy in several communities over the summer.

On Wednesday, after the throne speech, Stewart told the Canadian Press that Thatcher was a "fine individual."

"Colin was a longtime MLA, and he's a constituent of mine and a friend of mine and that's why I [invited him] and I'm happy that I did," Stewart told The Canadian Press.

"If anybody has a right to be here, it's Colin Thatcher."

The next day, Stewart released a statement on his decision to invite Thatcher.

"Each MLA is given the opportunity to invite a number of guests to the Throne Speech. It was my decision alone to invite Colin Thatcher, who is a constituent and long-time friend. In retrospect, this was an error in judgment as his presence was a distraction from a very positive and forward-looking Throne Speech, which included a number of new initiatives to keep Saskatchewan families safe in their communities," Stewart said.